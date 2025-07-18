Madueke confirms Chelsea departure amid Arsenal links

England international Noni Madueke confirmed his departure from Chelsea on Friday, with British media reports linking the winger with a move to Premier League rivals Arsenal ahead of the 2025-26 season.

The 23-year-old bid farewell to the club on Instagram. The North London-born Madueke joined Chelsea from Dutch side PSV Eindhoven in January 2023 and has since made 92 appearances in all competitions, scoring 20 goals and providing nine assists.

"Dear Chelsea Football Club, I want to thank you for the last 3 or so years... To my teammates thank you for everything, I leave with only love and admiration for you guys," Madueke wrote.

"To (Chelsea manager) Enzo Maresca, it was a privilege to play under you, thank you for trying to better me as a player and as a person. Lastly thank you to every single Chelsea fan. Thank you for the love, the praise and also the criticism, I appreciate it all. I leave here with nothing but fond memories."

Madueke featured in five of Chelsea's seven Club World Cup matches in the United States, but did not play in their 3-0 final win over Champions League winners Paris St Germain on Sunday.