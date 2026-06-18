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Madueke starts for England, Modric captains Croatia
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Madueke starts for England, Modric captains Croatia

Madueke starts for England, Modric captains Croatia
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group L - England v Croatia - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - June 17, 2026 England's Noni Madueke arrives at the stadium before the match REUTERS/Issei Kato
Madueke starts for England, Modric captains Croatia
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group L - England v Croatia - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - June 17, 2026 Croatia's Luka Modric arrives at the stadium before the match IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Maria Lysaker
18 Jun 2026 02:57AM
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ARLINGTON, Texas, June 17 : England selected Arsenal forward Noni Madueke to start ahead of clubmate Bukayo Saka in their Group L World Cup opener against Croatia at Dallas Stadium on Wednesday.

* Luka Modric, who is playing at his fifth World Cup, will captain Croatia on his 199th appearance for the country.

*Anthony Gordon has been selected ahead of Marcus Rashford on the left side of England's attack.

*Mateo Kovacic begins the game on the bench for Zlatko Dalic's side.

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Lineups:

England: Jordan Pickford; Ezri Konsa, Nico O'Reilly, John Stones, Reece James, Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, Anthony Gordon, Noni Madueke

Croatia: Dominik Livakovic; Josip Stanisic, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Sutalo, Luka Vuskovic, Luka Modric, Mario Pasalic, Martin Baturina, Petar Sucic, Ivan Perisic, Petar Musa

Source: Reuters
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