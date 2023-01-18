Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Magala, Jansen return to S Africa ODI squad for England series
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Magala, Jansen return to S Africa ODI squad for England series

Magala, Jansen return to S Africa ODI squad for England series
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Third One Day International - South Africa v India - Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town, South Africa - January 23, 2022 South Africa's Sisanda Magala reacts REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
Magala, Jansen return to S Africa ODI squad for England series
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - First One Day International - South Africa v India - Boland Park, Paarl, South Africa - January 19, 2022 South Africa's Marco Jansen in action REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
18 Jan 2023 08:45PM (Updated: 18 Jan 2023 08:45PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JOHANNESBURG : South Africa have handed recalls to all-rounders Sisanda Magala and Marco Jansen for the three-match home One-Day International series against England that starts later this month.

Temba Bavuma has retained the captaincy despite a poor run of form in white ball cricket in what is a squad with a familiar look to it.

With newly appointed white-ball team coach Rob Walter starting his contract on Feb. 1 as he returns to South Africa from seven years working in New Zealand, new coach of the test side Shukri Conrad will lead the squad.

The series starts in Bloemfontein on Jan. 27 and will conclude in Kimberley five days later. The teams last met in a three-match series in England last July that finished 1-1 after the final game in Leeds was abandoned due to rain.

South Africa squad:

Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.