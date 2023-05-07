Mage wins Kentucky Derby

Mage won the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday (May 6) to capture the first leg of US thoroughbred racing's Triple Crown.

The chestnut colt, who went off at 15-1 odds, sped up on the last stretch to take the lead and cross the finish line ahead of Two Phil's, who was second, and Angel of Empire, one of the top three favorites who finished in third place.

The victory was the first Kentucky Derby win for Venezuelan trainer Gustavo Delgado and Venezuelan jockey Javier Castellano, who won the Run for the Roses after 16 attempts.

"I never give up, I always try hard, took a lot to get here I finally get it," said Castellano. "I'm blessed. Thank you for the opportunity to run this horse, that has a lot of heart."

An emotional Delgado added: "When I arrived to the US my first dream was go to Kentucky. I was sure that the horse was very good."

Seven deaths are being investigated by the Louisville racetrack, which said it is working with regulators after imposing an indefinite suspension on Saffie Joseph Jr, the trainer of two of the dead horses, Parents Pride and Chasing Artie.

Two other horses died as a result of racing or training, including Derby entrant Wild On Ice and three-year-old filly Take Charge Briana, while Code of Kings was euthanized for injuries sustained after flipping several times in the paddock.

Two more horses, Chloe's Dream and Freezing Point, had to be euthanised on Saturday after sustaining injuries in races leading up to the Kentucky Derby.

Animal rights group PETA said on Saturday that, given the number of deaths, they had urged Churchill Downs to close the track in order to implement stronger safety protocols.

"Although PETA appreciates that the Kentucky state veterinarian exercised caution by scratching the Derby favourite, we called for the closure of the track so stronger protocols could be put in place, said Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo in a statement.

"Churchill Downs should have listened."

The Preakness Stakes, second leg of the Triple Crown, will be run on May 20 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, followed by the Belmont Stakes three weeks later on Jun 10.