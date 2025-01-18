Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Vintage Monfils sends Fritz packing from Australian Open
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Vintage Monfils sends Fritz packing from Australian Open

Vintage Monfils sends Fritz packing from Australian Open
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 18, 2025 France's Gael Monfils in action during his third round match against Taylor Fritz of the U.S. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
Vintage Monfils sends Fritz packing from Australian Open
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 18, 2025 Taylor Fritz of the U.S. in action during his third round match against France's Gael Monfils REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
Vintage Monfils sends Fritz packing from Australian Open
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 18, 2025 France's Gael Monfils celebrates winning his third round match against Taylor Fritz of the U.S. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
Vintage Monfils sends Fritz packing from Australian Open
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 18, 2025 Taylor Fritz of the U.S. in action during his third round match against France's Gael Monfils REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
Vintage Monfils sends Fritz packing from Australian Open
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 18, 2025 France's Gael Monfils in action during his third round match against Taylor Fritz of the U.S. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
18 Jan 2025 02:46PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MELBOURNE : French flair topped American firepower as Gael Monfils turned back the clock to dump fourth seed Taylor Fritz out of the Australian Open on Saturday and book a place in the last 16.

At 38, Monfils is enjoying a late-career flourish and Fritz felt the full brunt of it as the Frenchman rallied from a set down to claim a thrilling 3-6 7-5 7-6(1) 6-4 win in the afternoon sunshine at Margaret Court Arena.

Soaking up punishment from Fritz with a stonewall defence, Monfils dismantled the American with tennis IQ and danced a jig after sealing the win with an ace down the 'T'.

Monfils will play the winner of American Ben Shelton and Italy's Lorenzo Musetti.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement