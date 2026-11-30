BOLOGNA, Italy, Nov 29 : An inspired Lorenzo Musetti led Italy to a fourth successive Davis Cup title on Sunday with the hosts beating Spain 2-1 in front of a partisan crowd in Bologna.

Musetti beat Rafael Jodar in the opening singles and after Carlos Alcaraz levelled it up for Spain against Flavio Cobolli, he returned for the deciding doubles with Andrea Vavassori.

Up against Alcaraz and veteran Marcel Granollers, Musetti again produced some moments of magic in a 6-2 7-5 win.

Unsung hero Vavassori, who also featured in the deciding doubles victories against South Korea in the quarter-finals and Czech Republic in the semis, sealed it with an ace.

Italy, unbeaten in the competition since September 2023, are the first nation to win four consecutive titles since the United States won five in a row from 1968 to 1972, and have now won a record 17 successive ties.

Alcaraz, who missed last year's run to the final when Spain also lost to Italy, was left disappointed as the seven-time Grand Slam champion's wait for the team prize goes on.

It was a disappointing farewell for Spanish captain David Ferrer, who is now standing down.