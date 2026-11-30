BOLOGNA, Italy, Nov 29 : An inspired Lorenzo Musetti led Italy to a fourth successive Davis Cup title on Sunday as the hosts beat Spain 2-1 in front of a partisan crowd inside the BolognaFiere stadium.

Musetti beat Rafael Jodar in the opening singles, and after Carlos Alcaraz levelled it up for Spain against Flavio Cobolli, he returned for the deciding doubles with Andrea Vavassori.

Up against Alcaraz and veteran Marcel Granollers, Musetti again produced moments of magic in a 6-2 7-5 win.

Unsung hero Vavassori, who also featured in the deciding doubles victories against South Korea in the quarter-finals and Czech Republic in the semis, sealed it with an ace before being buried by his ecstatic team mates and officials.

Italy, unbeaten in the competition since September 2023, are the first nation to win four consecutive titles since the United States won five in a row from 1968 to 1972, although before 1972 the reigning champions received a bye to the Challenge Round final.

"What I said to the players before they came on court is what I said yesterday too: We are the best group ever," Italy captain Filippo Volandri said on court.

"Not only as players but as men. The work behind the scenes was not easy this year. We wanted it more than them and we're really proud of these unbelievable guys."

Italy have now won a record 17 successive ties.

Alcaraz, who missed last year's run to the final when Spain also lost to Italy, was left disappointed as the seven-time Grand Slam champion's wait for the team prize goes on.

It was a disappointing day for departing Spanish captain David Ferrer, who will now step down.

The 24-year-old Musetti's ranking has slipped to 27 after a season dogged by a succession of injuries, but he showed his class throughout Finals week, ending with a 100 per cent record from his three singles and two doubles.

IMMENSE PRESSURE

He was under immense pressure to get Italy off the mark against the 20-year-old Jodar, especially with the in-form Alcaraz a heavy favourite to beat Cobolli, and he delivered a 6-7(4) 6-2 6-1 victory against the world number 10.

Musetti made a flying start and led 5-2 but Jodar fought back with some stunning shot-making of his own to win the first set tiebreak and then grabbed an early break in the second.

Crucially, Musetti recovered the break immediately with some sumptuous winners including one incredible lob.

That lit the fuse and the winners flowed off his racket as he won nine successive games to seize control as Jodar's resistance began to fade.

After an injury-disrupted season, Alcaraz has ended the year like an express train and notched his 16th successive victory by outclassing world number seven Cobolli 6-2 7-6(4).

It was routine for the Spaniard until he dropped serve when serving for the match at 5-4 in the second set.

It was only a brief blip though and after levelling the tie, he signalled his desire to return for the doubles.

The 40-year-old Granollers struggled initially as the Italians took the first set with ease, but the wily doubles specialist began to gel with Alcaraz in the second set.

Spain had a set point on the Musetti serve at 4-5 in the second set but could not convert it and in the next game Vavassori struck a sublime forehand return winner to break Granollers' serve before sprinting to his chair.

The nerves were clear as Vavassori went 15-40 down while serving for the title, but he held himself together and when match point arrived, he fired down an ace to seal a fifth all-time Davis Cup title for the Italians.

"Honestly, today we played amazing doubles, one of my best doubles ever," Musetti said.