Magnificent Martinez helps Inter defeat Sparta Prague 1-0

PRAGUE :Lautaro Martinez scored a superb first-half volley as Inter Milan claimed a 1-0 Champions League victory over hosts Sparta Prague on Wednesday to stay on course for an automatic place in the round of 16.

Martinez fired home at the back post from the tightest of angles as he connected with Alessandro Bastoni’s cross and the ball bounced up and in off the underside of the crossbar, giving Sparta goalkeeper Peter Vindahl no chance.

The home side offered little in the way of goal threat and are now out of contention for a place in the playoffs, having managed four points from their seven games and losing their last five matches in a row in the competition.

Inter climbed to fourth in the table with 16 points from seven fixtures and should seal their automatic round of 16 place at home to Monaco in their final fixture on Jan. 29.

Four of Inter’s five wins in the league phase have come by 1-0 scorelines, a familiar pattern where they look to keep it tight at the back but have enough individual quality to nick a goal.

They have the best defensive record in the competition with a single goal conceded, but have also scored the fewest goals of the top 19 teams in the table.

Martinez’s early goal settled any nerves they might have had as he moved level with Adriano as leading scorer for Inter in the Champions League with his 14th strike.

Sparta lacked the quality to break Inter down and created only half-chances in the game, the best of which fell to Veljko Birmancevic.

He forced a good low save from Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer when he collected the ball on his chest, turned and shot from the middle of the box.

Inter thought they had doubled their advantage on the hour-mark as Denzel Dumfries netted, but the goal was ruled out for offside in the build-up.

Martinez and Marcus Thuram spurned further opportunities for the visitors, who were able to see out the remainder of the match with some ease.