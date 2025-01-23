Magnificent Martinez helps Inter defeat Sparta Prague 1-0

PRAGUE : Lautaro Martinez scored a superb first-half volley as Inter Milan claimed a 1-0 Champions League victory over hosts Sparta Prague on Wednesday to stay on course for an automatic place in the round of 16.

Martinez fired home at the back post from the tightest of angles as he connected with Alessandro Bastoni’s cross and the ball bounced up and in off the underside of the crossbar, giving Sparta goalkeeper Peter Vindahl no chance.

The home side offered little in the way of a goal threat and are now out of contention for a place in the playoffs, having managed four points from their seven games and losing their last five matches in a row in the competition.

Inter climbed to fourth in the table with 16 points from seven fixtures and should seal their automatic round of 16 place at home to Monaco in their final fixture on Jan. 29.