Magnificent Milan stun Real Madrid 3-1 at Bernabeu in Champions League
Magnificent Milan stun Real Madrid 3-1 at Bernabeu in Champions League

Soccer Football - Champions League - Real Madrid v AC Milan - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - November 5, 2024 Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham in action with AC Milan's Youssouf Fofana and Emerson Royal REUTERS/Susana Vera
Soccer Football - Champions League - Real Madrid v AC Milan - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - November 5, 2024 Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham in action with AC Milan's Yunus Musah REUTERS/Susana Vera
Soccer Football - Champions League - Real Madrid v AC Milan - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - November 5, 2024 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe in action with AC Milan's Malick Thiaw REUTERS/Susana Vera
Soccer Football - Champions League - Real Madrid v AC Milan - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - November 5, 2024 AC Milan's Emerson Royal concedes a penalty against Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior REUTERS/Susana Vera
Soccer Football - Champions League - Real Madrid v AC Milan - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - November 5, 2024 AC Milan's Alvaro Morata in action with Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez REUTERS/Susana Vera
06 Nov 2024 06:22AM (Updated: 06 Nov 2024 06:51AM)
MADRID : AC Milan's Malick Thiaw, Alvaro Morata and Tijjani Reijnders all got on the scoresheet in a surprise 3-1 win at holders Real Madrid in their Champions League clash on Tuesday.

Thiaw gave seven-times European champions Milan the lead with a header from a corner in the 12th minute but Vinicius Jr equalised with a penalty 11 minutes later.

Morata put the visitors back in front by netting from a rebound in the 39th and Reijnders fired home a Rafael Leao cross after a counter attack to wrap up Milan's statement win over the lacklustre title holders.

Real are languishing in 17th place in the 36-team Champions League table with six points, one spot ahead of Milan on goal difference after four games.

Source: Reuters

