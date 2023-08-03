Magnificent Morocco stage 1-0 Colombia coup to score unlikely knockout berth

Logo
Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group H - Morocco v Colombia - Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth, Australia - August 3, 2023 Morocco's Sakina Ouzraoui in action with Colombia's Marcela Restrepo REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group H - Morocco v Colombia - Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth, Australia - August 3, 2023 Colombia's Leicy Santos in action REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group H - Morocco v Colombia - Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth, Australia - August 3, 2023 Morocco's Zineb Redouani celebrates after the match as Morocco qualify for the knockout stages of the World Cup REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group H - Morocco v Colombia - Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth, Australia - August 3, 2023 Morocco's Nouhaila Benzina celebrates after the match as Morocco qualify for the knockout stages of the World Cup REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group H - Morocco v Colombia - Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth, Australia - August 3, 2023 Morocco players celebrate with a flag after the match as Morocco qualify for the knockout stages of the World Cup REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
03 Aug 2023 08:58PM
PERTH : Debutants Morocco stunned Colombia 1-0 in their final group match in Perth on Thursday to reach the last 16 of the Women's World Cup at the first attempt along with their opponents.

The 72nd ranked Moroccans scored through An Anissa Lahmari's toepoke after a saved penalty at the end of the first half but their passage was only secured after South Korea held twice champions Germany to a 1-1 draw in the other Group H match.

Colombia topped the group with six points, bettering runners-up Morocco on goal difference, while Germany and South Korea depart the tournament.

Morocco, who were thumped 6-0 by Germany in their opener before beating South Korea 1-0, move on to meet France in Adelaide and Colombia play Jamaica in Melbourne on Tuesday.

The two teams generated chances in the first half, but it was only in stoppage time when Colombia's Daniela Arias clumsily fouled forward Ibtissam Jraidi in the penalty area that Morocco had a genuine scoring opportunity.

Las Cafeteras keeper Catalina Perez dived to her left to stop Ghizlane Chebbak's spot kick but midfielder Lahmari nudged the ball into the net in the ensuing goalmouth scramble.

Colombia dominated play in search of an equaliser after the break, with Daniela Montoya and Lorena Bedoya Durango getting shots away in the 59th minute.

Morocco goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi found herself in the thick of it again in the 72nd minute when she tipped teenage striker Linda Caicedo's shot over the bar.

A frenzied finish saw end-to-end action, but the Arab nation held on to continue their fairytale start to their first World Cup campaign.

Source: Reuters

