Maguire earns 10-man Man United vital victory over Ipswich

MANCHESTER, England :Harry Maguire's header earned 10-man Manchester United a 3-2 victory over Ipswich Town on Wednesday, a vital victory that pulled Ruben Amorim's struggling side clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

Amorim has endured a miserable time since joining the club in November, especially at home, with more Old Trafford pain on the cards after woeful defending let Jaden Philogene in for Ipswich's early opener.

United responded well, however, and turned the match on its head as an own goal from Ipswich captain Sam Morsy and Matthijs de Ligt's close-range finish put the hosts in front after 26 minutes.

The game swung again when United defender Patrick Dorgu was sent off two minutes before the break for a late lunge on Omari Hutchinson and the 10 players conceded almost immediately, Philogene again the Ipswich scorer.

With the visitors having all the second half to make their numerical advantage count, it was Maguire who settled the match just after the interval to earn United a win that moved them up to 14th in the standings, 16 points clear of Ipswich in 18th.

Amorim is well aware it is at home where United need the biggest upturn in results, openly admitting the players feel the pressure more on their own turf.

Ahead of Wednesday's clash with Ipswich, almost 30 years on from United's famous 9-0 thrashing of the same opponents, the hosts had lost five of their previous seven home league games.

SHAMBOLIC OPENER

What Amorim did not need was another goal that became a mess of United's own making to put them behind almost immediately.

Andre Onana came out to collect a long ball over the top, but wing back Dorgu did not see his goalkeeper, getting a touch that nudged the ball towards the open goal and Philogene had the simple tasking of tapping home.

United toiled in tough conditions but levelled from a fizzing Bruno Fernandes free kick that went in off Morsy – their first non-penalty first-half goal in 18 matches in all competitions.

The turnaround was complete four minutes later after Ipswich goalkeeper Alex Palmer had made two smart saves but was powerless to keep out De Ligt's close-range finish.

With United seemingly in control, they continued their tendency to shoot themselves in the foot when Dorgu's tackle on Omari Hutchinson was adjudged by the referee, after consulting the pitchside monitor, to be dangerous.

The 10 men conceded four minutes later when Philiogene’s cross evaded everyone and found the far corner, a goal Onana will certainly not want to see again.

Maguire’s finish was more emphatic and Ipswich rarely threatened the home goal again, despite their numerical advantage.

United battled hard late on and the final whistle was greeted by a huge sigh of relief from the home fans after a first home league win in four that should ensure they will not be dragged into a relegation battle.