Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Maguire heads Manchester United into FA Cup fifth round
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Maguire heads Manchester United into FA Cup fifth round

Maguire heads Manchester United into FA Cup fifth round
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fourth Round - Manchester United v Leicester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - February 7, 2025 Manchester United's Harry Maguire celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Maguire heads Manchester United into FA Cup fifth round
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fourth Round - Manchester United v Leicester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - February 7, 2025 Manchester United's Andre Onana celebrates after Harry Maguire scores their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Maguire heads Manchester United into FA Cup fifth round
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fourth Round - Manchester United v Leicester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - February 7, 2025 Manchester United's Harry Maguire celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Peter Powell
Maguire heads Manchester United into FA Cup fifth round
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fourth Round - Manchester United v Leicester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - February 7, 2025 Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund and Amad Diallo react REUTERS/Peter Powell
08 Feb 2025 06:05AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, England : Manchester United clawed back from a goal down to beat Leicester City in a 2-1 fourth-round FA Cup victory on Friday at Old Trafford, thanks to a last-gasp header from veteran defender Harry Maguire plus a strike from Joshua Zirkzee.

The game appeared to be heading into extra time before Maguire headed in the winner in the 93rd minute from Bruno Fernandes' free kick, seconds before the final whistle.

The result handed United only their third win in their last eight games at Old Trafford across all competitions.

United were poor in the first half and Leicester capitalised in the 42nd minute when Wilfred Ndidi's shot was blocked by keeper Andre Onana but Bobby De Cordova-Reid was there to head in the rebound from close range.

Zirkzee levelled in the 68th minute when Rasmus Hojlund's effort was blocked by defender Caleb Okoli and the ball fell perfectly for Zirkzee to tap home just three minutes after he entered the game.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement