Maguire's late header earns Man United 3-3 draw at Porto

PORTO, Portugal : Harry Maguire's dramatic stoppage-time header earned Manchester United a 3-3 draw at Porto in a roller-coaster Europa League group match on Thursday.

Goals by Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund inside 20 minutes set United on course for victory but Pepe quickly pulled one back for the Portuguese side and Samu Omorodion equalised before halftime before striking again soon after the interval.

United captain Bruno Fernandes was sent off for the second game in a row after receiving a second yellow card but Maguire powered home a header from a corner to earn his side a point and slightly ease the pressure on his beleaguered manager Erik ten Hag