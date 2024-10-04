Logo
Maguire's late header earns Man United 3-3 draw at Porto
Soccer Football - Europa League - FC Porto v Manchester United - Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal - October 3, 2024 Manchester United's Harry Maguire in action with FC Porto's Deniz Gul Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Soccer Football - Europa League - FC Porto v Manchester United - Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal - October 3, 2024 Manchester United's Harry Maguire celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
04 Oct 2024 05:09AM
PORTO, Portugal : Harry Maguire's dramatic stoppage-time header earned Manchester United a 3-3 draw at Porto in a roller-coaster Europa League group match on Thursday.

Goals by Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund inside 20 minutes set United on course for victory but Pepe quickly pulled one back for the Portuguese side and Samu Omorodion equalised before halftime before striking again soon after the interval.

United captain Bruno Fernandes was sent off for the second game in a row after receiving a second yellow card but Maguire powered home a header from a corner to earn his side a point and slightly ease the pressure on his beleaguered manager Erik ten Hag

Source: Reuters

