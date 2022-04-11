Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Maharaj and Harmer inflict huge defeat on dismal Bangladesh
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Maharaj and Harmer inflict huge defeat on dismal Bangladesh

Maharaj and Harmer inflict huge defeat on dismal Bangladesh
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - First Test - South Africa v India - SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium, Pretoria, South Africa - December 28, 2021 South Africa's Keshav Maharaj catches out India's Ravichandran Ashwin REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Maharaj and Harmer inflict huge defeat on dismal Bangladesh
FILE PHOTO: South Africa's Simon Harmer bowls past West Indies' Jermaine Blackwood during the first day of their third test cricket match in Cape Town, January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
11 Apr 2022 05:15PM (Updated: 11 Apr 2022 05:27PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

GQEBERHA, South Africa : South Africa spinners Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer took all 10 wickets between them as the hosts crushed dismal Bangladesh by 332 runs to claim the series 2-0 following the completion of the second test at St George’s Park on Monday.

Bangladesh resumed on the fourth morning at 27 for three chasing a venue record 413 but seemed to already have their minds on the flight home as poor shot selections allowed South Africa to skittle them out for 80 in their second innings.

Maharaj took 7-40 and Harmer 3-34 on a wicket that provided prodigious turn but were not unfamiliar conditions for sub-continent side Bangladesh, who will be desperately disappointed with their application.

South Africa won the first test in Durban by 220 runs, where they bowled Bangladesh out for 53 in their second innings.

(Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us