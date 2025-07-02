Logo
Maharaj sidelined, Mulder to lead South Africa against Zimbabwe
Maharaj sidelined, Mulder to lead South Africa against Zimbabwe

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Second Test - South Africa v West Indies - Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa - March 9, 2023 South Africa's Wiaan Mulder in action REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

02 Jul 2025 04:53PM
South Africa will be further depleted for the second test against Zimbabwe starting in Bulawayo on Sunday after stand-in skipper Keshav Maharaj was ruled out with a left groin strain.

South Africa won the first test at the same venue by 328 runs on Tuesday, fielding only four of the players who helped them to victory in the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord’s last month.

That will be down to three with Senuran Muthusamy to replace Maharaj. All-rounder Wiaan Mulder will skipper the side as they search for a 2-0 series win.

Seamer Lungi Ngidi, who played in the WTC final, missed the first test and was expected to join the team in Zimbabwe ahead of the second match but Cricket South Africa has cancelled that plan.

Source: Reuters
