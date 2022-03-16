Logo
Mahmood set for England test debut v West Indies, Wood out through injury
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Third Test - England Nets - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - August 24, 2021 England's Saqib Mahmood during nets Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

16 Mar 2022 03:42AM (Updated: 16 Mar 2022 03:42AM)
Fast bowler Saqib Mahmood will make his test debut against West Indies in Barbados, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Tuesday, after Mark Wood was ruled out of the second test with a right elbow injury.

Mahmood, 25, has played seven one-day internationals and 12 Twenty20s, and was named in the 12-man squad for the opening test in Antigua but did not make the final team.

"He's very mature for a guy who hasn't played a huge amount of international cricket and he has an understanding of how he wants to operate," England captain Joe Root told British media.

"He's been very impressive. He's got a slightly different trajectory and will give us a point of difference. He has done that when he's played in other formats... He's a great option to have up our sleeve."

A first appearance from Mahmood will be the only change to the England team as seamer Ollie Robinson continues to be sidelined after missing the drawn first test due to a back injury.

The second test begins on Wednesday before the series concludes in Grenada from March 24-28.

England team: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Dan Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Jonathan Bairstow, Ben Foakes (wk), Chris Woakes, Craig Overton , Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood.

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

