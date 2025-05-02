Mahrez calls on Al-Ahli to embrace opportunity in Asian Champions League final

JEDDAH :Al-Ahli winger Riyad Mahrez has called on his teammates to avoid complacency as the Saudi Pro League side look to win the Asian Champions League Elite title for the first time on Saturday with victory over Japan's Kawasaki Frontale.

The Jeddah-based club, who have the advantage of playing the final in front of their own fans at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, will be making a third attempt to lift the trophy after final defeats in 1986 and 2012.

But while a squad boasting high-profile signings such as Mahrez, Roberto Firmino, Ivan Toney and Franck Kessie will go into the decider as favourites, the Algeria winger emphasised the need to embrace the opportunity provided by the occasion.

"When you play in this type of competition you are ready to win, especially when you play at home," said Mahrez.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"We have a good opportunity to bring the first Champions League to Al-Ahli and we will give everything.

"Of course the opponent is not an opponent that we play every week, it's from Japan and it's a different team. We have seen them play and we know what approach we can have.

"The most important is to give everything and to enjoy it because maybe some people think finals are every season, but some people might only play one final in their career. So we have to give everything to win the trophy for Al-Ahli."

Mahrez, 34, is no stranger to success, having been part of the Manchester City side that won the treble of UEFA Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup in 2023 as well as four other English league titles, including with Leicester City in 2016.

He was also a key part of Algeria's Africa Cup of Nations success in 2019 but is looking to claim his first silverware since switching to Al-Ahli from City last year.

"This is a trophy in another continent, in Asia," said Mahrez, who has scored nine times in the competition so far.

"I've been lucky enough to play in teams that have won a lot of trophies with big players. When you play, any trophy, any cup you play for is always exciting.

"I'm really looking forward to it. I really want to win a trophy with this team, this club and I'll give everything tomorrow."