Mahrez double as Man City crush Fulham to reach FA Cup fifth round
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fourth Round - Manchester City v Fulham - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - February 5, 2022 Manchester City's Liam Delap scores a goal which is later disallowed Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fourth Round - Manchester City v Fulham - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - February 5, 2022 Manchester City's Raheem Sterling in action with Fulham's Anthony Knockaert Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fourth Round - Manchester City v Fulham - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - February 5, 2022 Manchester City's Jack Grealish in action with Fulham's Nathaniel Chalobah Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fourth Round - Manchester City v Fulham - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - February 5, 2022 Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez celebrates scoring their fourth goal Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fourth Round - Manchester City v Fulham - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - February 5, 2022 Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez scores their fourth goal Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
06 Feb 2022 01:02AM (Updated: 06 Feb 2022 01:39AM)
MANCHESTER, England: Manchester City overcame an early wobble as Riyad Mahrez struck twice to help them ease past second-tier Fulham 4-1 in the FA Cup fourth round at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (Feb 5).

A frenetic opening saw the Championship side grab a surprise lead through Fabio Carvalho in the fourth minute before Ilkay Gundogan levelled for the Premier League leaders, firing home from close range after being played in by Mahrez.

Fulham's early spark was completely extinguished 13 minutes in when centre back John Stones rose highest to turn in a Kevin De Bruyne corner for his second goal of the season.

A full-strength City ran Fulham ragged after the break as they created chances at will and secured the win through a quickfire double from Mahrez, the first coming from the penalty spot in the 53rd minute after a foul on Jack Grealish.

 

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

