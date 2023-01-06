Logo
Sport

Mahrez earns City win at Chelsea to narrow gap with Arsenal
Sport

Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Manchester City - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - January 5, 2023 Manchester City's Nathan Ake in action with Chelsea's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Manchester City - Stamford Bridge, London
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Manchester City - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - January 5, 2023 Chelsea's Kai Havertz in action with Manchester City's Manuel Akanji REUTERS/Tony Obrien
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Manchester City - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - January 5, 2023 Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga reacts as Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan and Rico Lewis celebrate their first goal scored by Riyad Mahrez REUTERS/Tony Obrien
06 Jan 2023 06:14AM (Updated: 06 Jan 2023 06:14AM)
LONDON : Second-half substitute Riyad Mahrez earned Manchester City a 1-0 win at Chelsea on Thursday to move to within five points of leaders Arsenal in the Premier League.

Mahrez got on the end of a perfectly placed cross from fellow sub Jack Grealish in the 63rd minute after 2022 champions City upped the tempo following a lacklustre first half from the visitors.

Graham Potter's Chelsea, stranded in unaccustomed 10th place after some poor performances and a series of injuries, suffered more bad luck, losing former City forward Raheem Sterling and U.S. international Christian Pulisic to injury within the first 22 minutes.

Their replacements and later young subs fought hard against a powerful City side and had some bright moments with 19-year-old Carney Chukwuemeka hitting the post in the first half but could not get past an experienced defence.

Source: Reuters

