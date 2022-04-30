Logo
Mainz outclass champions Bayern Munich 3-1
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - 1. FSV Mainz 05 v Bayern Munich - MEWA Arena, Mainz, Germany - April 30, 2022 1.FSV Mainz 05's Leandro Barreiro celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - 1. FSV Mainz 05 v Bayern Munich - MEWA Arena, Mainz, Germany - April 30, 2022 1.FSV Mainz 05's Robin Zentner reacts REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - 1. FSV Mainz 05 v Bayern Munich - MEWA Arena, Mainz, Germany - April 30, 2022 Bayern Munich's Tanguy Nianzou in action REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - 1. FSV Mainz 05 v Bayern Munich - MEWA Arena, Mainz, Germany - April 30, 2022 Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski in action with 1.FSV Mainz 05's Alexander Hack REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - 1. FSV Mainz 05 v Bayern Munich - MEWA Arena, Mainz, Germany - April 30, 2022 Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala in action with 1.FSV Mainz 05's Dominik Kohr REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
30 Apr 2022 11:55PM (Updated: 30 Apr 2022 11:55PM)
MAINZ, Germany : Champions Bayern Munich suffered a 3-1 loss at Mainz 05 on Saturday following a toothless appearance, only a week after the high of clinching their 10th straight Bundesliga crown.

Mainz outclassed the visitors throughout the game and could have scored several more goals, with Bayern in no mood to put up a real fight after winning their only silverware of the season last week.

Mainz took the lead with Jonathan Burkardt's missile from 14 metres in the 18th minute.

The hosts, who had 24 efforts towards goal compared to Bayern's four, scored again when scored Moussa Niakhate stabbed in at the far post from a corner.

Bayern had to wait a half hour for their first good chance and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting hitting the woodwork.

They did pull a goal back with Bundesliga top striker Robert Lewandowski bagging his 18th away goal of the season for a new league record and his 34th league goal.

But just as Bayern piled on the pressure after the break Mainz struck again thanks a textbook break and a deflection of Leandro Barreiro's shot in the 57th to restore their two-goal cushion.

Source: Reuters

