Singapore increases award payouts for double gold medallists, team sports at most major Games

SINGAPORE: The Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) on Wednesday (Jan 21) announced several changes to the Major Games Award Programme (MAP) payouts, including more money for athletes who win multiple gold medals at most major Games.

Adjustments were also made to the incentives for team sports, with athletes standing to receive more.

The changes will see the quantum for the second and third gold medals at the SEA Games being doubled from S$5,000 (US$3,900) to $10,000.

In line with this, the quantum for a second gold medal at the Commonwealth Games has been doubled from S$20,000 to S$40,000, and from S$100,000 to S$200,000 at the Asian Games.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

This means that the payout for an athlete's second gold medal is on par with that of their first gold. There is currently no payout for the fourth gold medal onwards at major Games.

There is also no change to payouts for medallists in individual events at the Olympic Games.

"The SNOC conducts periodic reviews of its programmes, including the MAP. In its latest review, which was concluded before the 33rd SEA Games, adjustments were made to better reflect the value of each gold medal achieved at the major Games," it said in a press release.

This latest review is effective from the 2025 SEA Games through to the 2028 Olympic Games.