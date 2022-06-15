Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Major League Soccer and Apple TV agree to 10-year partnership
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Major League Soccer and Apple TV agree to 10-year partnership

15 Jun 2022 12:26AM (Updated: 15 Jun 2022 12:26AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Major League Soccer and Apple TV announced a partnership on Tuesday that will see every game streamed on the app for the next decade.

From 2023 until 2032 MLS fans can access games through the league's streaming service where they can watch all MLS, Leagues Cup and select MLS NEXT Pro matches.

Season ticket holders for all MLS teams will have free access to the service while some MLS and Leagues Cup matches will also be available at no additional cost to Apple TV+ subscribers.

All MLS and Leagues Cup matches will be called in English and Spanish while games involving Canadian teams will also be available in French.

"For the first time in the history of sports, fans will be able to access everything from a major professional sports league in one place,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services in a statement. "It’s a dream come true for MLS fans, soccer fans, and anyone who loves sports.

"No fragmentation, no frustration — just the flexibility to sign up for one convenient service that gives you everything MLS, anywhere and anytime you want to watch."

Subscribers will have access to original programming, including in-depth, behind-the-scenes views of the players and clubs and a weekly live match "whip-around show" highlighting goals and saves and analysis.

"Apple is the perfect partner to further accelerate the growth of MLS and deepen the connection between our clubs and their fans,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. "Given Apple's ability to create a best-in-class user experience and to reach fans everywhere, it'll be incredibly easy to enjoy MLS matches anywhere, whether you're a super fan or casual viewer."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us