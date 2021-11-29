Logo
Majority of Munster squad cleared to return from South Africa
29 Nov 2021 09:59PM (Updated: 29 Nov 2021 09:54PM)
DUBLIN : The majority of the Munster rugby squad have been cleared to fly home to Ireland from South Africa with two members - a positive COVID-19 case and a close contact - set to remain in Cape Town, Ireland's sports minister said on Monday.

Munster and Welsh side Cardiff were unable to leave nL1N2SJ09C South Africa as planned on Sunday after both returned positive COVID-19 cases. The teams have been isolating in their Cape Town hotels.

"The rest of the team, there are about 48 people involved, they are now being authorised to travel and work is ongoing to find a route home for those who have tested negative," Jack Chambers told Irish national broadcaster RTE.

Munster and Cardiff will have to isolate for 10 days on their eventual return home, which may affect future fixtures. Cardiff start their European Rugby Champions Cup campaign on Dec. 11, with Munster playing their opener the next day.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

