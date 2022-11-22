Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Making up for lost time: World Cup matches run longer than ever
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Making up for lost time: World Cup matches run longer than ever

Making up for lost time: World Cup matches run longer than ever

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - 2022 World Cup Preview - Doha, Qatar - November 10, 2022 A Qatar 2022 logo is seen in front of the skyline of the West Bay in Doha REUTERS/John Sibley

22 Nov 2022 05:04PM (Updated: 22 Nov 2022 05:56PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DOHA: Matches at the World Cup in Qatar are running longer than at any other tournament after referees were told to account for time-wasting and delays more punctiliously.

The four halves of World Cup matches with the most stoppage time, since records began in 1966, were all on Monday (Nov 21)  - the second day of the tournament - including an extension of 13 minutes and eight seconds to the second half of England's 6-2 demolition of Iran.

The first half had even more time added on - 14 minutes and eight seconds - but much of that was caused by a head injury to Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand, who was treated twice before being substituted.

The second halves of the United States' match against Wales and the Netherlands' encounter with Senegal both had more than 10 minutes of added time, normally a rarity in football.

Pierluigi Collina, FIFA's referees chief, said last week that soccer's global governing body wanted to ensure as much playing time as possible and referees had been instructed to measure stoppages accurately.

He said the move was "nothing new" and it was common at the World Cup in Russia in 2018 for seven, eight or nine minutes to be added to the minimum 90.

Watch all 64 matches of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ LIVE on meWATCH. Visit mewatch.sg/fifaworldcup for details.
Source: Reuters/ga

Related Topics

World Cup 2022 FIFA

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.