Tan Cheng Hoe resigns as Malaysia head coach after disappointing Suzuki Cup campaign

KUALA LUMPUR: Tan Cheng Hoe has resigned as Malaysia's head coach following his side's failure to qualify for the semi-finals of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 in Singapore last month, the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) announced on Monday (Jan 3).

FAM secretary-general Mohd Saifuddin Abu Bakar said that Tan had stated his intention to step down during a meeting with the management of the national football governing body recently.

He said that following the "open-hearted discussion from all angles", the FAM management in the end respected his decision and parted ways with Tan by mutual agreement.

“FAM extends its deepest appreciation to Cheng Hoe who overall had served FAM for 14 years since he was assistant coach of the national under-20 squad in 2005," Saifuddin said in a statement.

“His services and contributions will always be remembered. Thank you. Good luck also to Cheng Hoe in continuing his coaching career after this."