Malaysia sounds alarm over lowest SEA Games ranking in 40 years

HANOI: A government minister says that "all Malaysians are disappointed" with what is threatening to be the country's lowest placing at the SEA Games in nearly 40 years.

Traditionally a regional power, sports minister Ahmad Faizal Azumu sounded the alarm despite Malaysian athletes on Friday (May 20) reaching the country's target of 36 golds with two days of competition to go.

But Malaysia languished sixth in the medals table as of Saturday morning, with hosts Vietnam way out in front with 167 golds, followed by Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore and Philippines.

"All Malaysians are disappointed because we are not at a higher position," Ahmad said at the Games on Friday, according to state news agency Bernama.

"We should not be contented with our sixth position at the Games."