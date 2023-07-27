Malaysian seamer enters T20 record book after magnificent seven v China

KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysian seamer Syazrul Ezat Idrus became the first bowler to claim a seven-wicket haul in a men's T20 International at the 2024 World Cup Qualifier tournament against China at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur.

The 32-year-old returned jaw-dropping figure of seven for eight in his four overs, a feat made even more remarkable by the fact that as all seven of his victims were bowled.

Thanks to his exploits, China were bundled out for 23 in the 12th over of their innings and Malaysia romped to an eight-wicket victory with 15.1 overs to spare in the Asia Regional Qualifier B tournament on Wednesday.

"I am grateful for being given the trust by captain Ahmad Faiz Noor to bowl against China," Idrus was quoted as saying by Malaysian media after the match.

"It is a privilege to break the world record."

Nigerian Peter Aho held the previous record after returning figures of six for five against Sierra Leone in 2021.

India's Deepak Chahar claimed six for seven against Bangladesh in 2019 in what remains the best figures in a men's T20 contest between cricket's test-playing nations.

Chahar and compatriot Yuzvendra Chahal, Australia spinner Ashton Agar and Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis are among the 12 bowlers who have claimed six-wicket hauls in a men's T20I.

The winner of the tournament in Malaysia will advance to the Asia regional final in Nepal in November.

The top two from that event will make it through to the 20-over showcase co-hosted by West Indies and the United States.