Maldini scores on full debut as AC Milan go top with Spezia win
Soccer Football - Serie A - Spezia Calcio v AC Milan - Stadio Alberto-Picco, La Spezia, Italy - September 25, 2021 AC Milan's Brahim Diaz celebrates scoring their second goal with Sandro Tonali REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Spezia Calcio v AC Milan - Stadio Alberto-Picco, La Spezia, Italy - September 25, 2021 AC Milan's Brahim Diaz celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Spezia Calcio v AC Milan - Stadio Alberto-Picco, La Spezia, Italy - September 25, 2021 Spezia's Daniele Verde celebrates scoring their first goal with Petko Hristov REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Spezia Calcio v AC Milan - Stadio Alberto-Picco, La Spezia, Italy - September 25, 2021 AC Milan's Brahim Diaz scores their second goal REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Spezia Calcio v AC Milan - Stadio Alberto-Picco, La Spezia, Italy - September 25, 2021 Spezia's Daniele Verde celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
25 Sep 2021 11:09PM (Updated: 25 Sep 2021 11:05PM)
One of Italian football’s most famous names returned to a Serie A scoresheet on Saturday when Daniel Maldini netted in a 2-1 win for AC Milan over Spezia on his first league start for the club.

The 19-year-old followed in the footsteps of his father Paolo and grandfather Cesare, two Milan greats, by scoring in Italy’s top flight with a 48th-minute header, which sent the Rossoneri top of the table.

Daniele Verde’s heavily deflected strike drew the home side level at the Stadio Alberto Picco, but a late goal from substitute Brahim Diaz restored Milan’s lead.

Milan climbed to first place with 16 points ahead of the rest of the weekend's fixtures. Spezia are 17th with four points.

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

