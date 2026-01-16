Logo
Logo

Sport

Malen joins Roma after a year at Villa
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Malen joins Roma after a year at Villa

Malen joins Roma after a year at Villa

Soccer Football - FA Cup - Third Round - Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - January 10, 2026 Aston Villa's Donyell Malen shoots at goal. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

16 Jan 2026 07:39PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Jan 16 : Netherlands forward Donyell Malen has left Aston Villa after a year with the club to join Italian side AS Roma for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Roma said the Netherlands international has joined on a loan deal with an option to buy. Sky Italia reported that Roma paid a loan fee of 1.7 million pounds ($2.28 million), and the option to buy will become an obligation, with a fee of 21.6 million pounds, if certain conditions are met.

British media reports suggested Malen's move may be a part of a swap deal, with England striker Tammy Abraham, a Roma player currently on loan at Turkish side Besiktas, being linked with a return to Villa, where he previously spent a season on loan.

Malen, 26, joined Villa in January 2025 after four years at Borussia Dortmund. He made 46 appearances for Villa in all competitions, scoring seven goals.

Roma, fifth in the Italian league and seven points below leaders Inter Milan, will visit Torino on Sunday.

($1 = 0.7459 pounds)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement