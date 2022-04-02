Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Mali fire coach after World Cup disappointment
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Mali fire coach after World Cup disappointment

Mali fire coach after World Cup disappointment

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Round of 16 - Mali v Equatorial Guinea - Limbe Omnisport Stadium, Limbe, Cameroon - January 26, 2022 Mali coach Mohamed Magassouba before the match REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

02 Apr 2022 08:18PM (Updated: 02 Apr 2022 08:18PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Mali have fired coach Mohamed Magassouba after their failure to qualify for the World Cup, making him the second casualty this week after the completion of the qualifiers on Tuesday.

The 64-year-old coach, who has been in charge of his country’s national team since 2017, was dismissed with all of his staff, the Malian Federation said.

Mali were beaten 1-0 over two legs by Tunisia in their World Cup playoff this week, giving away a horror own goal in last Friday’s first leg in Bamako.

It was the closest Mali had come to a first-ever World Cup finals appearance, but Magassouba’s firing was expected after they were also eliminated in the round of 16 at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in January on post-match penalties by lowly Equatorial Guinea.

Nigeria on Friday fired their coach Augustine Eguavoen after they lost on the away goals rule to Ghana in their World Cup playoff.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us