Malins out, Barbeary, Underhill and Furbank in 28-man England squad

LONDON : Eddie Jones has included uncapped Alfie Barbeary and fellow flanker Sam Underhill in a 28-man squad to travel to Paris for Saturday's final Six Nations game against France, but there is no place for winger Max Malins.

Tom Curry will miss the match through injury, forcing coach Eddie Jones to consider the all-action Barbeary or former regular Underhill, whom he last week described as not ready for international rugby after limited playing time with Bath following a concussion absence.

Winger Malins, who played every minute of England's first four games but is still awaiting his first try after 14 appearances, misses out, with the Rugby Football Union making no reference to any injury.

Furbank, who can cover flyhalf and fullback, is drafted in for a possible first appearance in this year's championship, while Louis Lynagh, on the fringes for a while, is still in contention to win his first cap.

Lock Charlie Ewels, who was sent off in the second minute against Ireland on Saturday, is unavailable, while Jones his hoping prop Kyle Sinckler comes through his concussion protocols in time to play.

Jones opted to travel to Paris early on Tuesday to give his players something of a dry run for next year's World Cup in France. He will name his match 23 on Thursday.

England have beaten France in their last two meetings but lost their last two in Paris. France are seeking a victory that would give them a Grand Slam and their first title since 2010, while England are bidding to avoid suffering three defeats for the second successive season.

England squad for Paris

ForwardsAlfie Barbeary (Wasps, uncapped)Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 1 cap)Nic Dolly (Leicester Tigers, 1 cap)Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 8 caps)Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 35 caps)Jamie George (Saracens, 65 caps)Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 2 caps)Maro Itoje (Saracens, 55 caps)Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 6 caps)Joe Launchbury (Wasps, 70 caps)Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 92 caps)Joe Marler (Harlequins, 78 caps)Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, 13 caps)Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 51 caps)Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 19 caps)Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 27 caps)BcksElliot Daly (Saracens, 56 caps)George Ford (Leicester Tigers, 80 caps)George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 5 caps)Louis Lynagh (Harlequins, uncapped)Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 11 caps)Luke Northmore (Harlequins, uncapped)Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs, 38 caps)Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 5 caps)Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 47 caps)Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 9 caps)Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 9 caps)Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 116 caps)

