Mamelodi Sundowns claim African Champions League title with draw in Rabat

RABAT, May 24 : South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns drew 1-1 at Royal Armed Forces of Morocco on Sunday to claim the African Champions League title 2-1 on aggregate thanks to Teboho Mokoena's thunderous strike.

The Moroccans took the lead after 40 minutes with a penalty from captain Mohamed Hrimat to level the tie on aggregate after Sundowns claimed a 1-0 victory in the first leg in Pretoria.

But Mokoena responded with a rocket shot from the edge of the box that beat keeper Ahmed Tagnaouti and crashed into the net off the underside of the bar in first-half stoppage time.

Hrimat missed a second penalty for the hosts with 15 minutes remaining as Sundowns held on to claim the trophy for the second time after their previous win in 2016 and qualified for both the Intercontinental Cup and 2029 Club World Cup.

Sundowns suffered a shock defeat in the final last season against Pyramids FC of Egypt, while for their Portuguese coach Miguel Cardoso it was a case of third time lucky after he also lost in the decider in 2024 in charge of Tunisia’s Esperance.

“It was fully deserved, what this team has been through, knocking on the door every season. Finally the door opened for us and we get to add the star to the jersey,” Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams said.

The South Africans were much the better side in the first leg, but had to ride their luck in Rabat as Royal Armed Forces missed a host of late chances.

The hosts took the lead from the penalty spot when Sundowns defender Divine Lunga caught attacker Reda Slim from behind as he dallied while trying to clear the ball and Hrimat converted.

But the visitors netted a superb equaliser that left the Moroccans needing to score twice, with away goals still a factor in African club football.

Brayan Leon’s cross from the right was flicked on by Tashreeq Matthews and Mokoena scored with a rasping shot.

Royal Armed Forces got a second spot kick when Williams brought down Youssef El Fahli after the keeper spilled a routine shot and trying to regather the ball clattered into the forward.

This time Williams dived low to his left and pulled off a superb save to deny the home side a way back into the tie.