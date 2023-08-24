Mamukashvili to win 100th Georgia cap against Scotland

Hooker Shalva Mamukashvili will win his 100th cap for Georgia after being named on Thursday in the team to play Scotland in their World Cup warm-up at Murrayfield on Saturday.

The 32-year-old Mamukashvili made his test debut 12 years ago and is heading for his third World Cup appearance.

He is one of 10 players who keep their place in the starting lineup from last weekend’s 22-7 home win over the United States.

Coach Levan Maisashvili has brought in Mikheil Nariashvili into the front row, Lado Chachanidze among the locks and Mikheil Gachechiladze on the flank.

There are also two backline changes as Mirian Modebadze comes in on the wing and Demur Tapladze into the midfield.

Saturday’s test in Edinburgh is a third warm-up for Georgia, who also beat fellow World Cup finalists Romania 56-6 in Tbilisi earlier this month.

Georgia compete in Pool C at the World Cup in France and their first outing is against Australia in Paris on Sept. 9.

Team:

15-Davit Niniashvili, 14-Akaki Tabutsadze, 13-Demur Tapladze, 12-Merab Sharikadze (capt.), 11-Mirian Modebadze, 10-Luka Matkava, 9-Vaso Lobzhanidze, 8-Tornike Jalaghonia, 7-Mikheil Gachechiladze, 6-Luka Ivanishvili, 5-Kote Mikautadze, 4-Lado Chachanidze, 3-Beka Gigashvili, 2-Shalva Mamukashvili, 1-Mikheil Nariashvili

Replacements: 16-Tengiz Zamtaradze, 17-Guram Gogichashvili, 18-Guram Papidze, 19-Lasha Jaiani, 20-Sandro Mamamtavrishvili, 21-Gela Aprasidze, 22-Tedo Abzhanadze, 23-Giorgi Kveseladze.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)