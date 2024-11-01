Man arrested after burglary of England captain Stokes' home

LONDON : British police said on Friday one man had been arrested following a burglary at the home of England test captain Ben Stokes when he was in Pakistan last month.

The burglary happened on Oct. 17 when England were playing the second test against Pakistan, and Stokes said items including his OBE medal, jewellery and valuables were stolen. His wife and children were in the house during the incident but were unharmed.

"A 32-year-old man from North Yorkshire was arrested overnight on suspicion of burglary," Durham Constabulary said in a statement on Facebook. "He has since been bailed whilst enquiries continue."

Stokes previously released photos of some stolen items, in the hope they can be recognised and help identify the criminals.