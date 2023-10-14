Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Man arrested over damage to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Man arrested over damage to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Man arrested over damage to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

American Football - NFL - Jacksonville Jaguars v Buffalo Bills - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - October 8, 2023 General view inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Matthew Childs/File Photo

14 Oct 2023 10:41PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged with causing criminal damage at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London's Metropolitan Police said on Saturday, with local media reporting that the cost of the damage ran to six figures in pounds.

The police said officers were called on Monday night and the man was arrested, and he then appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Spurs confirmed an individual had been arrested, adding that there was "no indication" that the incident was linked to antisemitism.

Spurs' fan base includes members of north London's Jewish community.

There has been a spike in reported incidents of antisemitism in Britain since the latest outbreak of violence in Israel.

Police said there had been 105 reports of antisemitic incidents and 75 antisemitic offences between Sept. 29 and Oct. 12, compared with 14 incidents and 12 offences in the same period a year ago.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.