Man arrested on suspicion of assault after Championship semi-final

A man has been arrested and interviewed on suspicion of assault as part of a Nottinghamshire Police investigation into video footage showing an incident during Tuesday's Championship play-off semi-final between Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United.

Police did not provide details of the incident but a video on social media showed United striker Oli McBurnie, wearing a surgical boot, appearing to stamp a fan on the ground during a pitch invasion after Forest won on penalties at the City Ground.

Police said a 25-year-old man had been held on suspicion of assault on Thursday before being released on bail.

"We are working hard to understand the sequence of events depicted in this video and have now interviewed a suspect," Nottinghamshire Police detective inspector Nicholas Hall said in a statement on Thursday.

"As our investigation continues, we would like to speak (to) any other witnesses who have not yet come forward."

McBurnie, 25, disputed the version of events on Twitter, responding to a tweet that suggested he was trying to step over the supporter.

A Forest fan who head-butted United captain Billy Sharp during the pitch invasion was jailed for 24 weeks and handed a 10-year football banning order.

Forest will play Huddersfield Town at Wembley Stadium on May 29 for a place in the Premier League.