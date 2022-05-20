Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Man arrested on suspicion of assault after Championship semi-final
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Man arrested on suspicion of assault after Championship semi-final

20 May 2022 11:28PM (Updated: 20 May 2022 11:28PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

A man has been arrested and interviewed on suspicion of assault as part of a Nottinghamshire Police investigation into video footage showing an incident during Tuesday's Championship play-off semi-final between Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United.

Police did not provide details of the incident but a video on social media showed United striker Oli McBurnie, wearing a surgical boot, appearing to stamp a fan on the ground during a pitch invasion after Forest won on penalties at the City Ground.

Police said a 25-year-old man had been held on suspicion of assault on Thursday before being released on bail.

"We are working hard to understand the sequence of events depicted in this video and have now interviewed a suspect," Nottinghamshire Police detective inspector Nicholas Hall said in a statement on Thursday.

"As our investigation continues, we would like to speak (to) any other witnesses who have not yet come forward."

McBurnie, 25, disputed the version of events on Twitter, responding to a tweet that suggested he was trying to step over the supporter.

A Forest fan who head-butted United captain Billy Sharp during the pitch invasion was jailed for 24 weeks and handed a 10-year football banning order.

Forest will play Huddersfield Town at Wembley Stadium on May 29 for a place in the Premier League.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us