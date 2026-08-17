Man City accept Barcelona bid for Spain midfielder Rodri, say reports

Aug 16 : Manchester City have accepted a £65.4 million ($88.47 million) bid from Barcelona for their World Cup-winning Spain midfielder Rodri, British media reported on Sunday.

The 2024 Ballon d'Or winner has agreed a four-year deal with the Spanish champions, Sky Sports said, and will head to the Nou Camp to complete the transfer next week.

Rodri won 12 major honours at City including four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, three League Cups and the Champions League after 298 appearances in seven seasons at The Etihad.

Rodri, who joined City from Atletico Madrid for a then-club record £62.8 million in 2019, had one year left on his contract and City had wanted him to sign an extension.

The 30-year-old missed City's 3-0 loss to Arsenal in the Community Shield on Sunday, having only returned to the club's training ground on Friday following minor back surgery.

($1 = 0.7393 pounds)

(Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Nia Williams)