Sport

Man City back in top four after 6-0 drubbing of Ipswich
Soccer Football - Premier League - Ipswich Town v Manchester City - Portman Road, Ipswich, Britain - January 19, 2025 Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring their fifth goal with Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and Manchester City's Phil Foden REUTERS/Tony O Brien
Man City back in top four after 6-0 drubbing of Ipswich
Soccer Football - Premier League - Ipswich Town v Manchester City - Portman Road, Ipswich, Britain - January 19, 2025 Manchester City's Phil Foden celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Tony O Brien
20 Jan 2025 02:29AM
IPSWICH, England : Manchester City's Phil Foden scored twice and created another goal in an outstanding first-half display as they hammered Ipswich Town 6-0 at Portman Road on Sunday to move back into the Premier League's top four. 

The comprehensive win moved City to 38 points and into fourth position on goal difference ahead of Newcastle United, but they are still 12 points behind leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand, and six behind Arsenal and Nottingham Forest. 

Foden opened the scoring in the 27th minute before teeing up Mateo Kovacic to double City's advantage three minutes later, and Foden then added another goal in the 42nd minute to send his side in 3-0 up at the break. 

Jeremy Doku netted the fourth with a deflected effort just after halftime before setting up Erling Haaland to score, and substitute James McAtee completed the rout in the 69th minute with a looping header. 

Source: Reuters

