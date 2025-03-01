Man City beat battling Plymouth, Bournemouth reach FA Cup quarters for only third time

LONDON :Favourites Manchester City stayed on track for an eighth FA Cup triumph but were given a scare by second-tier Plymouth Argyle and Bournemouth reached the quarter-finals for only the third time by knocking out Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Crystal Palace moved in to the last eight after they beat second-tier Millwall although their 3-1 win was marred by an injury to French forward Jean-Philippe Mateta who was taken to hospital with concussion and a head wound after being clattered by Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts who was sent off.

Plymouth, second from bottom of the Championship, had stunned Premier League leaders Liverpool in the previous round and thousands of their fans made the long trip from Devon to the north west hoping for another massive upset.

Maksym Talovierov gave them reason to dream when he headed Plymouth in front at The Etihad Stadium.

But teenager Nico O'Reilly equalised with a header from a Kevin de Bruyne free kick in first-half stoppage time and the left back then put City in front late on with another header from De Bruyne's corner.

De Bruyne then made sure of City's progress in the final minute but it was a battle for the Premier League champions who also came from a goal down to beat third-tier Leyton Orient in the previous round.

Bournemouth are chasing a European qualifying spot in the Premier League and their superb season under Andoni Iraola continued as they beat top-flight rival Wolves on penalties after a 1-1 draw on the south coast.

Evanilson gave Bournemouth the lead after 30 minutes and they should have finished the job before Matheus Cunha levelled for Wolves on the hour mark with a stunning long-range shot.

Cunha was sent off near the end of extra time after a clash with Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez.

Wolves full back Matt Doherty had the chance to send his side through in the penalty shoot-out but missed the target and when Boubacar Traore's effort struck the crossbar, Luis Sinisterra calmly sent Bournemouth through.

"I feel like we could have done it in 90 minutes, but the most important thing is we got the win and we're into the next round," Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo said.

Wolves could rue the loss of Cunha in the relegation battle as he faces a three-match ban.

"Cunha is a special player, he played in extra time when he was not in condition to play," manager Vitor Pereira said.

"Last three weeks he has hamstring issue, emotional side was high in game, a lot of pressure and in the end it has happened, we must now cope."

NEEDED OXYGEN

Palace eased past south London rivals Millwall but not without a cost. The 27-year-old Maheta was kicked in the head by Millwall keeper Roberts in the seventh minute at Selhurst Park and needed oxygen on the pitch before being taken to hospital.

Roberts was shown a red card, following a VAR review, after coming off his line to clear a long ball and catching the on-rushing Mateta in the head with his raised studs.

Palace chairman Steve Parish described Roberts's challenge as the most reckless he had ever seen.

An own goal by defender Japhet Tanganga in the 33rd minute and a close-range effort by Daniel Munoz put Palace in command but 10-man Millwall hit back before halftime through Wes Harding. Eddie Nketiah, who had replaced Mateta, sealed Palace's progress in the 81st minute with a looping header.

Speaking at halftime to the BBC, Parish said Mateta had sustained a bad gash behind his ear and a head injury and was being assessed in hospital.

"In all the time I've watched football, I've never seen a challenge like it," Parish said. "It is the most reckless challenge on a football pitch I think I've ever seen."

Preston North End are in the quarter-finals for the first time since 1966 after stunning Championship rivals Burnley 3-0 with goals by Milutin Osmajic, Robbie Brady and Will Keane.

Burnley have gone 12 successive games in the Championship without conceding a goal.

Aston Villa reached the last eight on Friday with a 2-0 victory over second-tier Cardiff City.

In the two remaining fifth round fixtures, FA Cup holders Manchester United host Fulham on Sunday, while Newcastle United take on Brighton and Hove Albion.