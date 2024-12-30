Logo
Man City beat lowly Leicester for first win in five league games
Man City beat lowly Leicester for first win in five league games

Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City v Manchester City - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - December 29, 2024 Manchester City's Erling Haaland scores their second goal REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City v Manchester City - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - December 29, 2024 Manchester City's Savinho scores their first goal past Leicester City's Jakub Stolarczyk REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City v Manchester City - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - December 29, 2024 Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring their second goal with Kyle Walker REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City v Manchester City - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - December 29, 2024 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola celebrates after the match REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City v Manchester City - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - December 29, 2024 Manchester City's James McAtee celebrates after the match REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
30 Dec 2024 12:36AM
LEICESTER, England : Savinho and Erling Haaland scored to give Manchester City a much-needed 2-0 victory over Leicester City at King Power Stadium on Sunday, the champions' first win in five Premier League games.

City's second win in 14 games across all competitions meant they climbed two spots to fifth place in the standings with 31 points, 11 behind leaders Liverpool who have two games in hand. Leicester remain in the danger zone in 18th place.

Savinho netted his first goal for City in the 21st minute when he pounced on a rebound from Phil Foden's long shot after Leicester goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk pushed the ball into his path. The Brazilian fired into the roof of the net from a tight angle.

Haaland, who has just two goals in eight league games, doubled City's lead in the 74th minute when he headed home a looping cross from Savinho.

Source: Reuters

