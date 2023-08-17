Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Man City beat Sevilla on penalties to win Super Cup
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Man City beat Sevilla on penalties to win Super Cup

Man City beat Sevilla on penalties to win Super Cup
Soccer Football - UEFA Super Cup - Manchester City v Sevilla - Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, Athens, Greece - August 16, 2023 Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips and Erling Braut Haaland celebrate with their medals after winning the UEFA Super Cup REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Man City beat Sevilla on penalties to win Super Cup
Soccer Football - UEFA Super Cup - Manchester City v Sevilla - Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, Athens, Greece - August 16, 2023 Manchester City's Cole Palmer scores their first goal REUTERS/Louiza Vradi
17 Aug 2023 05:28AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ATHENS : Manchester City beat Sevilla 5-4 on penalties after they drew 1-1 on Wednesday to win the UEFA Super Cup for the first time in their history.

The first nine spot-kicks of the shootout were all converted but Nemanja Gudelj struck his penalty against the crossbar to hand victory to City.

Youssef En-Nesyri had given Europa League winners Sevilla the lead with a towering header in the 25th minute but City equalised through a header from 21-year-old Cole Palmer in the 63rd minute.

Nathan Ake could have won it for City, last season's Champions League winners, in added time but his stooping header from five yards was saved by Yassine Bounou.

Manchester City lost 4-1 to Arsenal on penalties in England's Community Shield 10 days ago after a 1-1 draw in normal time.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.