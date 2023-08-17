Man City beat Sevilla on penalties to win Super Cup

ATHENS : Manchester City beat Sevilla 5-4 on penalties after they drew 1-1 on Wednesday to win the UEFA Super Cup for the first time in their history.

The first nine spot-kicks of the shootout were all converted but Nemanja Gudelj struck his penalty against the crossbar to hand victory to City.

Youssef En-Nesyri had given Europa League winners Sevilla the lead with a towering header in the 25th minute but City equalised through a header from 21-year-old Cole Palmer in the 63rd minute.

Nathan Ake could have won it for City, last season's Champions League winners, in added time but his stooping header from five yards was saved by Yassine Bounou.

Manchester City lost 4-1 to Arsenal on penalties in England's Community Shield 10 days ago after a 1-1 draw in normal time.