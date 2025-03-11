Man City begin work on 10-million-pound training facility for women's team

Manchester City will build a training facility for their Women's Super League side at the City Football Academy training centre, the English club said on Tuesday.

The facility will have a total value of up to 10 million pounds ($12.92 million) and is expected to open next season.

"Once complete the facility will feature a hydrotherapy area, a high-performance gym and a circular dressing room designed to enhance player development," City said in a statement.

"It has also been tailored to meet the specific needs of the team, with a range of first team multi-disciplinary experts, including members of the first team squad, heavily consulted during the planning stage."

City's women's team previously shared facilities with the men's and academy sides.

"We've obviously gone from an amazing facility which has gotten us to this point, but it's time for us to move on from that now and expand as a team by giving us our own space to work from," City captain Alex Greenwood said.

"Right from the start we've been involved quite a lot so we could discuss what's going to be in there and what's necessary."

City won the WSL in 2016 and have finished runners-up in the competition seven times. They have also won four Women's FA Cup titles as well as four Women's League Cups.

They sacked head coach Gareth Taylor on Monday with the team fourth in the WSL standings.

Former City women's coach Nick Cushing will replace Taylor on an interim basis. City next play on Saturday when they face Chelsea in the League Cup final.

($1 = 0.7738 pounds)