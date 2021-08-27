Logo
Football: Man City's Benjamin Mendy charged with four counts of rape, suspended by club
Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy reacts during a Premier League match against Chelsea. (Photo: Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine)

27 Aug 2021 12:09AM (Updated: 27 Aug 2021 01:25AM)
Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy was charged on Thursday (Aug 26) by the Cheshire Constabulary with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, with the Premier League club suspending the Frenchman pending an investigation.

The police added Mendy, 27, has been remanded in custody and is set to appear at Chester Magistrates' Court on Friday.

"The charges relate to three complainants over the age of 16 and are alleged to have taken place between October 2020 and August 2021," Cheshire Constabulary said in a statement.

City said in a statement they would not be making any further comment as the matter was subject to a legal process.

Mendy, who has played for France 10 times and won the World Cup in 2018, was signed by City from AS Moncao in 2017 for a fee in the region of £52 million.

He has won the Premier League three times with City although injuries have limited his playing time, with the left-back undergoing knee surgery in the 2018-19 season.

Source: Reuters/mi

