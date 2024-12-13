Man City boss Guardiola blames condensed schedule for injuries

MANCHESTER, England : Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola blames the congested fixture schedule for the injuries that have ravaged his struggling team this season, saying he needs a squad of 45 or 50 players to weather the storm.

Saying City are in survival mode, Guardiola added he could have just three defenders available when they host Manchester United in Sunday's derby at Etihad Stadium, another blow to their dwindling hopes of retaining their Premier League title.

They are fourth in the table and have just one victory to show for their last 10 games across all competitions.

"The soul and the spirit of this team is there. I'm sad for the players, because the way they run and they fight," Guardiola said at a press conference. "It's unbelievable what they do in the circumstances that we have to compete.

"In this calendar, there are more games than ever. We have more injuries than ever. And it made me reflect that maybe in this calendar you need a squad of 45, 50 players. It would be more difficult financially for the club.

"But we're going to play the (FIFA Club) World Cup in summer. (After) three weeks, start again the Premier League. And maybe we have to have more depth of squad.

"The problem is the schedule. It's not the training, it's not the physios, doctors, or players. This is the truth. It's just one problem. It's the schedule. And the schedule, sooner or later, it will happen for all the clubs."

City are already out of the FA Cup and are 22nd in the Champions League table after a 2-0 loss to Juventus on Wednesday, with only the top 24 avoiding elimination.

Guardiola said he was unsure who he would have in his back line, with Manuel Akanji (abdominal) and Nathan Ake (hamstring) still out after suffering injuries in their Dec. 4 win over Nottingham Forest. Rico Lewis will be sidelined through suspension while John Stones has been out since injuring his foot on Nov. 23.

Guardiola blames the injuries to Akanji and Ake on the fact they had to play despite not being fully recovered from prior injuries.

"Against Bournemouth (on Nov. 2) Manu and Nathan weren't even half at their best but helped us by playing there," Guardiola said.

"Manu plays 45 minutes and steps back and says, 'I have to recover, or I can't compete'."

Asked about strengthening his squad during the January transfer window, Guardiola shook his head.

"What I want is my players back," he said. "The complete squad we had at the beginning of the season. My regret is that we don't have these, not needing new ones."

City are also missing Ballon d'Or winner Rodri for the rest of the season due to a knee injury.