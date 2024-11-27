Man City boss Guardiola clarifies comments after self-harm remark

MANCHESTER, England : Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he did not intend to make light of the "very serious issue of self harm" with a joke he made after Tuesday's 3-3 draw with Feyenoord at Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola was asked in the post-match press conference how he got a cut on his nose, and he replied: "With my finger, my nail. I want to harm myself." The 53-year-old took to social media on Wednesday to explain his answer.

"I was caught off guard with a question at the end of a press conference last night about a scratch which had appeared on my face and explained that a sharp fingernail had accidentally caused this," he posted on X.

"My answer was in no way intended to make light of the very serious issue of self harm. I know that many people struggle with mental health issues every day, and I would like to take this moment to highlight one of the ways in people can seek help, by calling the Samaritans hotline on 116 123 or emailing jo [at] samaritans.org."