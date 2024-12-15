Man City boss Guardiola says no regrets over contract extension

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said he has no regrets after signing a two-year contract extension despite the club's current struggles.

Man City have just one win in six games across all competitions since the Spanish manager's new contract was unveiled last month, keeping him at the club until 2027.

Following a series of disappointing Premier League performances, the reigning champions find themselves in fifth place with 27 points, trailing leaders Liverpool by nine points.

They are already out of the FA Cup and are 22nd in the Champions League table after a 2-0 loss to Juventus, with only the top 24 avoiding elimination.

Guardiola admitted that his team's recent form has affected his sleep and diet, yet he harbours no regrets about extending his contract, which could lengthen his tenure at City to 11 years.

"Absolutely not," said Guardiola when asked about regrets over his commitment to the club.

"I would not be able to sleep – even worse than now – if I thought I was leaving when the club is in this situation. Impossible. They might sack me, that could happen. But leaving now, in this position? No chance."

Guardiola joined the Abu Dhabi-owned club in 2016 from Bayern Munich and has guided them to 18 major trophies.

After claiming a historic Treble, including a long-awaited Champions League trophy in 2023, Guardiola considers his legacy at the club secure.

However, the 53-year-old remains ambitious to keep his team among the elite of world football.

"What we have done, we have done. The satisfaction to do it is done. It is accomplished," the Spaniard said. "The way we have played, the numbers, everything. Always it will remain."

"In this situation, I could not leave. There are many things we have to do.

"Nothing is eternal. You have to be honest. If I am losing and losing and losing, more and more, in the end I say, 'guys, you have to get someone else to fix this'," he said.

"But I don't feel that. I don't know at (another) big club, if you play 10 games and lose seven, if they have the confidence I have. But the club knows what we have done in the past and that the situation is exceptional for many reasons."