Man City boss Maresca laments VAR row dominating discussion after win

Sept 16 : Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca said the debate surrounding the VAR decision that awarded Erling Haaland's winning goal against Manchester United should not overshadow his side's performance in Sunday's 1-0 derby victory with 10 men.

Haaland's second-half strike was initially ruled out for offside before being awarded following a VAR review that judged the Norwegian to be onside. Refereeing body Pro Ref later acknowledged that VAR had been wrong to allow the decisive goal.

City were reduced to 10 men in the 23rd minute when Phil Foden was sent off for kicking out at Bruno Fernandes but held on to secure the win.

"To talk about one moment after that game when we played for 70, 75 minutes with 10 players is quite poor. I think the performance was unbelievable and I'm pleased," Maresca told reporters on Wednesday ahead of Thursday's League Cup third-round tie against Norwich City.

"There is knowledge that there was a mistake and that's all. Sometimes it goes for you, sometimes against you."

The City boss also pointed to a controversial decision in a 2-1 defeat by Manchester United in January 2023, saying the club was still waiting for an apology after Fernandes scored despite Marcus Rashford being in an offside position.

Maresca was an assistant coach at City at the time.

"Three years ago when I was here, it happened the exact same against Manchester United. The goal was not a regular goal and no one apologised. We are still waiting for the apology for that," he said.

Maresca added that VAR officials often had little time to make difficult decisions and mistakes were inevitable.

"It's not easy for the VAR and the people in front of the screen. To make a decision in 10, 20 seconds is not easy for them. Sometimes they make mistakes."