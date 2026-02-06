Man City brace for Liverpool challenge as Guardiola emphasises mental fortitude

Feb 6 : Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said mental strength separates elite players from the rest as his team prepares for a Premier League game against Liverpool, in what he described as one of the toughest away fixtures in football.

Ahead of Sunday's trip to Anfield, City are six points behind title leaders Arsenal after failing to capitalise when the league leaders also dropped points in recent weeks.

City have only one win in their last six league games and Guardiola emphasized that raw talent alone does not cut it at the highest level, especially in the big games.

"I have tried to see how they have played lately. What we have to do, if we have to adjust something. But it is Anfield. The biggest stages and the biggest games always need big personalities," Guardiola told reporters on Friday.

"I have said many times, it's not about the skills of the players in the top leagues. In the top clubs the skills are there. I never know one player that is not good enough to play in the top clubs, it is how you behave.

"How you play in the latter stages of the biggest competitions is what defines you as a player. The mind of the players you have defines the big teams."

'EXCEPTIONAL TEAM'

When asked if Anfield represents the ultimate test for visiting teams, the Spanish coach was unequivocal despite Liverpool's struggles this season.

The reigning champions are sixth in the standings, eight points behind City with just one win in their last six games.

"Yep, always a tough opponent and a difficult place and stadium, especially with the quality of the players and the managers. Yes, it's been tough," Guardiola said.

"They remain an exceptional team. Top-class manager and an exceptional team, no doubt. The moments are the moments, the seasons are the seasons so always remains a good team."

GUARDIOLA COY ON HAALAND

Guardiola refused to confirm if Erling Haaland would return to the starting lineup after coming off the bench in Wednesday's League Cup semi-final win over Newcastle United, while Bernardo Silva is also a doubt.

Haaland leads the league with 20 goals but the striker has not found the net in his last three league games.

"I don't know, we will see tomorrow. All I will say is I think he is the best. Erling is the best striker in the world," Guardiola said.

Guardiola defended his comments from earlier this week about speaking up for victims of global conflicts and violence.

"What I said basically is how many conflicts there are right now around the globe or around the world. How many? A lot, right? I condemn all of them," he said. "When innocent people are killed, I condemn all of them."