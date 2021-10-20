Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Man City, Brugge condemn attack on fan after Champions League game
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Man City, Brugge condemn attack on fan after Champions League game

Man City, Brugge condemn attack on fan after Champions League game

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Round of 32 Second Leg - Club Brugge v Dynamo Kyiv - Jan Breydel Stadium, Brugge, Belgium - February 25, 2021 General view inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Johanna Geron

20 Oct 2021 07:14PM (Updated: 20 Oct 2021 07:13PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Manchester City said on Wednesday they were shocked and saddened by reports that one of their fans had been attacked in Belgium after Tuesday's 5-1 Champions League win at Club Brugge.

British media reported that a Belgium-based supporter of the Premier League champions was in intensive care after being attacked at a parking lot in Drongen following the match at the Jan Breydel Stadium.

"We're currently working with our counterparts at Club Brugge as well as Belgian and Greater Manchester Police to establish more information," City said in a statement https://www.mancity.com/news/club/club-statement-brussels-supporter-63770317.

"Our thoughts and best wishes go out to the family and friends of the Belgian-based supporter, who remains in hospital."

Brugge said in a separate statement https://www.clubbrugge.be/nl/nieuws/incident-op-snelwegparking-drongen that they were "horrified" to learn of the incident.

"Club Brugge strongly disapproves of all criminal behaviour, both inside and outside the stadium and puts tolerance first," the club said.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us